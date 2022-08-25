Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/22/22 that La-Z-Boy Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates Despite Rising Costs

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE :LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50, which is $8.32 above the current price. LZB currently public float of 42.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZB was 494.51K shares.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.49% and a quarterly performance of 26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for La-Z-Boy Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for LZB stocks with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZB stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for LZB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZB in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $45 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LZB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

LZB Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.87. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from DARROW KURT L, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $36.14 back on Dec 30. After this action, DARROW KURT L now owns 98,713 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, valued at $2,529,520 using the latest closing price.

DARROW KURT L, the Director of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, sale 26,895 shares at $35.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that DARROW KURT L is holding 168,713 shares at $965,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.36. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.