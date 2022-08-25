Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went down by -12.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $2.68 above the current price. MEDS currently public float of 3.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 29.89K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.01% and a quarterly performance of -19.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.69% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.66% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at -26.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4675. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw -51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from AJJARAPU SURENDRA K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13000.00 back on May 20. After this action, AJJARAPU SURENDRA K now owns 222,500 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $130,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Fell Donald G., the Director of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Fell Donald G. is holding 19,639 shares at $2,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.11 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -53.75. Equity return is now at value -126.30, with -72.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.