Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Hiring Gets Easier for Some Employers Despite Hot Job Market

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $170.56, which is $11.12 above the current price. MAR currently public float of 263.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 2.14M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.89% and a quarterly performance of 4.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $165 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $164. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to MAR, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

MAR Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.47. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from LEE DEBRA L, who sale 2,145 shares at the price of $171.30 back on May 31. After this action, LEE DEBRA L now owns 1,224 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $367,436 using the latest closing price.

Smith Craig S., the Group President of Marriott International Inc., sale 3,647 shares at $185.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Smith Craig S. is holding 19,252 shares at $674,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+18.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +7.93. Equity return is now at value 118.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.