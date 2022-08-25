Here’s Our Rant About China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 27.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CAAS) Right Now?

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAAS is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Automotive Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.8 above the current price. CAAS currently public float of 10.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAAS was 46.83K shares.

CAAS’s Market Performance

CAAS stocks went up by 27.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.37% and a quarterly performance of 43.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for China Automotive Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.75% for CAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 44.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAAS

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

CAAS Trading at 43.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.39%, as shares surge +47.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAS rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, China Automotive Systems Inc. saw 56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Automotive Systems Inc. stands at +2.22. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.