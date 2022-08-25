Here’s How Your Trade Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Aggressively Right Now

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBSH is at 0.81.

CBSH currently public float of 116.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBSH was 378.17K shares.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of 6.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Commerce Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.37% for CBSH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBSH reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CBSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

CBSH Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.54. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from Kemper John W, who sale 4,285 shares at the price of $72.41 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kemper John W now owns 184,303 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $310,290 using the latest closing price.

Holmes Robert S, the Executive Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $70.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Holmes Robert S is holding 43,058 shares at $140,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.