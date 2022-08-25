Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.62, which is $13.29 above the current price. CTSH currently public float of 517.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 3.07M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly performance of -7.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.69% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $79 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTSH, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

CTSH Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.29. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw -25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 5,687 shares at the price of $74.40 back on May 17. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 57,534 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $423,139 using the latest closing price.

Stafford Andrew J, the EVP, Head of Global Delivery of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 5,867 shares at $77.24 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Stafford Andrew J is holding 5,872 shares at $453,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.55. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.