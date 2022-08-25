CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ :CSGS) Right Now?

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSGS is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CSG Systems International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $72.50, which is $14.97 above the current price. CSGS currently public float of 31.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSGS was 202.34K shares.

CSGS’s Market Performance

CSGS stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly performance of -5.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for CSG Systems International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.56% for CSGS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CSGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSGS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $73 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to CSGS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

CSGS Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGS fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.35. In addition, CSG Systems International Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGS starting from Kennedy Kenneth M, who sale 9,885 shares at the price of $58.06 back on May 18. After this action, Kennedy Kenneth M now owns 165,274 shares of CSG Systems International Inc., valued at $573,923 using the latest closing price.

Schaaf David Neil, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of CSG Systems International Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $61.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Schaaf David Neil is holding 11,616 shares at $92,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.52 for the present operating margin

+45.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSG Systems International Inc. stands at +6.91. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.