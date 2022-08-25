Can American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Remain Competitive?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.14, which is $3.98 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 513.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 2.63M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.47% and a quarterly performance of 0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.40% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AEP, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

AEP Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.56. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw 15.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Risch Therace, who sale 5,330 shares at the price of $102.35 back on Jun 06. After this action, Risch Therace now owns 8,248 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $545,526 using the latest closing price.

Zebula Charles E, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,902 shares at $99.05 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Zebula Charles E is holding 18,134 shares at $188,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +14.97. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.