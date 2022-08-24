Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) went up by 6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s stock price has collected 8.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE :WDS) Right Now?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Woodside Energy Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.92. WDS currently public float of 965.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDS was 864.51K shares.

WDS’s Market Performance

WDS stocks went up by 8.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.65% and a quarterly performance of 16.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.83% for WDS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.08% for the last 200 days.

WDS Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd saw 51.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd stands at +28.48. The total capital return value is set at 13.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.58. Total debt to assets is 25.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.