Why BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s stock price has collected -12.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.21, which is $2.14 above the current price. BB currently public float of 566.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 7.74M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went down by -12.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of 3.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.46% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of -15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BB Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 12,391 shares at the price of $5.55 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 26,672 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $68,770 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 68,519 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 0 shares at $390,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.81 for the present operating margin

+42.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at +1.67. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.