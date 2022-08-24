We Analyzed the Future Direction of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO), Here is What We Found

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVEO is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.60, which is $6.88 above the current price. AVEO currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVEO was 238.37K shares.

AVEO’s Market Performance

AVEO stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.11% and a quarterly performance of 116.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for AVEO stocks with a simple moving average of 64.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVEO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AVEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVEO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AVEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVEO, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

AVEO Trading at 29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVEO rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 85.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVEO starting from BAILEY MICHAEL P, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Sep 01. After this action, BAILEY MICHAEL P now owns 49,311 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $97,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.16 for the present operating margin

+88.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -126.12. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.