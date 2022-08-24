Treasure Global Inc. (TGL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) went down by -9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected -29.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ :TGL) Right Now?

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGL is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Treasure Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TGL currently public float of 66.54M. Today, the average trading volume of TGL was 6.43M shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.34% for TGL stocks with a simple moving average of -38.34% for the last 200 days.

TGL Trading at -38.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.35% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -29.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -72.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 42.10 for asset returns.