Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACER is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $8.16 above the current price. ACER currently public float of 13.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACER was 132.14K shares.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER stocks went up by 1.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of -33.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.11% for ACER stocks with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4518. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from ASELAGE STEVE, who purchase 7,984 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Dec 10. After this action, ASELAGE STEVE now owns 73,905 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,287 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,016 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 65,921 shares at $4,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.75 for the present operating margin

+94.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1220.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.