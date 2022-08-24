Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected 15.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX :OBE) Right Now?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OBE is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.71, which is $2.75 above the current price. OBE currently public float of 77.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OBE was 897.05K shares.

OBE’s Market Performance

OBE stocks went up by 15.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.49% and a quarterly performance of 12.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 297.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for Obsidian Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for OBE stocks with a simple moving average of 35.90% for the last 200 days.

OBE Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +34.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE rose by +15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd. saw 136.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+36.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd. stands at +92.23. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.