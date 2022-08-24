New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) went up by 17.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 34.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX :GBR) Right Now?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBR is at 0.45.

GBR currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBR was 84.82K shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

GBR stocks went up by 34.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.69% and a quarterly performance of 2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for New Concept Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.33% for GBR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.97% for the last 200 days.

GBR Trading at 25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.12%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +34.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4960. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.