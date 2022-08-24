Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s stock price has collected -14.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Trex Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.53, which is $14.65 above the current price. TREX currently public float of 109.70M and currently shorts hold a 10.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.16M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -14.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.78% and a quarterly performance of -20.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Trex Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.60% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of -41.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $87 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TREX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

TREX Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.67. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw -63.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Golden Michael F, who sale 4,795 shares at the price of $133.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Golden Michael F now owns 16,951 shares of Trex Company Inc., valued at $640,276 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX, the President and CEO of Trex Company Inc., sale 3,508 shares at $127.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX is holding 61,152 shares at $448,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +17.44. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 27.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.