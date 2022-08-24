Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)?

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected -13.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE :BRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bird Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.42, which is $4.63 above the current price. BRDS currently public float of 183.56M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRDS was 3.14M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS stocks went down by -13.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.34% and a quarterly performance of -45.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.82% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.98% for BRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -85.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -13.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5507. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -93.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Torchiana Shane, who sale 40,747 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 13. After this action, Torchiana Shane now owns 3,324,476 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $22,818 using the latest closing price.

Rushforth William S, the Chief Vehicle Officer of Bird Global Inc., sale 42,337 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Rushforth William S is holding 2,765,635 shares at $23,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.21 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -103.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.