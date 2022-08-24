Is Amgen Inc. (AMGN) a Keeper?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $258.45. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/22 that Amgen to Buy ChemoCentryx for $3.7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ :AMGN) Right Now?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Amgen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $249.26, which is $8.7 above the current price. AMGN currently public float of 533.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.97M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.71% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Amgen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.76% for AMGN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $256 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

AMGN Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $248.50. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Williams R Sanders, who sale 200 shares at the price of $249.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Williams R Sanders now owns 5,301 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $49,992 using the latest closing price.

ECKERT ROBERT, the Director of Amgen Inc., sale 6,600 shares at $249.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that ECKERT ROBERT is holding 21,184 shares at $1,643,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 144.10, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.