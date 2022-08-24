Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s stock price has collected -7.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/22 that Toll Brothers Had Its Best Second Quarter Ever. The Good Times Won’t Last.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.14, which is $10.06 above the current price. TOL currently public float of 106.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.54M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went down by -7.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.80% and a quarterly performance of -2.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.91% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $48 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOL, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

TOL Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.38. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw -36.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $72.13 back on Dec 29. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 159,919 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,803,200 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $72.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 67,430 shares at $722,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +9.48. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.