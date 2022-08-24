Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s stock price has collected -5.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.49, which is $7.02 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 682.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 4.49M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went down by -5.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.12% and a quarterly performance of -3.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $44 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to FITB, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

FITB Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.44. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Lavender Kevin P, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $39.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lavender Kevin P now owns 71,008 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $255,060 using the latest closing price.

Schramm Jude, the EVP & CIO of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 2,500 shares at $36.93 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Schramm Jude is holding 45,844 shares at $92,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.