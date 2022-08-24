Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s stock price has collected -13.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ :AFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Affimed N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.09, which is $7.66 above the current price. AFMD currently public float of 140.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFMD was 981.14K shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stocks went down by -13.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.43% for AFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -32.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFMD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

AFMD Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -48.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -142.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.