A Lesson to Learn: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s stock price has collected 7.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ :RTLR) Right Now?

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rattler Midstream LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $1.45 above the current price. RTLR currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTLR was 617.44K shares.

RTLR’s Market Performance

RTLR stocks went up by 7.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.33% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Rattler Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.53% for RTLR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTLR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RTLR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RTLR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on August 16th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTLR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RTLR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to RTLR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

RTLR Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTLR rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Rattler Midstream LP saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTLR starting from WEST STEVEN E, who sale 18,175 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Nov 08. After this action, WEST STEVEN E now owns 36,356 shares of Rattler Midstream LP, valued at $208,489 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President of Rattler Midstream LP, sale 15,000 shares at $11.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 953,971 shares at $173,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rattler Midstream LP stands at +8.83. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.