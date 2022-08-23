Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went down by -8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.72. The company’s stock price has collected -17.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Nikola to Buy Battery Maker Romeo Power for $144 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMO is at 1.53.

RMO currently public float of 140.68M and currently shorts hold a 16.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 7.77M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went down by -17.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.94% and a quarterly performance of -30.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for Romeo Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.85% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of -67.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RMO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RMO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RMO Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +23.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO fell by -17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7097. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -83.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMO starting from BORGWARNER INC, who sale 1,654,954 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, BORGWARNER INC now owns 11,905,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc., valued at $2,834,274 using the latest closing price.

BORGWARNER INC, the 10% Owner of Romeo Power Inc., sale 1,420,046 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that BORGWARNER INC is holding 13,559,954 shares at $2,561,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -56.70 for asset returns.