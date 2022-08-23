Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) went up by 15.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.85. The company’s stock price has collected 15.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Privia Health Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $4.27 above the current price. PRVA currently public float of 99.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVA was 886.82K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stocks went up by 15.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.23% and a quarterly performance of 79.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.71% for PRVA stocks with a simple moving average of 57.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVA, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

PRVA Trading at 26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.20. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 62.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Morris Matthew Shawn, who sale 44,183 shares at the price of $34.95 back on Aug 16. After this action, Morris Matthew Shawn now owns 121,739 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $1,544,318 using the latest closing price.

Morris Matthew Shawn, the Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 91,825 shares at $36.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Morris Matthew Shawn is holding 121,739 shares at $3,324,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.50 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -19.48. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.