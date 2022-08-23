Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) went up by 25.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :CABA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cabaletta Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $9.66 above the current price. CABA currently public float of 27.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CABA was 222.60K shares.

CABA’s Market Performance

CABA stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.44% and a quarterly performance of 17.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.17% for Cabaletta Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.85% for CABA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CABA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CABA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CABA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CABA Trading at 31.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.89%, as shares surge +26.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3340. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc. saw -55.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from 5AM Ventures V, L.P., who sale 295,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Nov 01. After this action, 5AM Ventures V, L.P. now owns 333,144 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc., valued at $3,835,000 using the latest closing price.

5AM Ventures V, L.P., the 10% Owner of Cabaletta Bio Inc., sale 625,000 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. is holding 1,989,575 shares at $6,062,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

Equity return is now at value -47.00, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.86.