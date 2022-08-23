Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went up by 32.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.26. The company’s stock price has collected 22.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Signify Health Soars. Amazon Joins Bidding for the Company.

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Signify Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.60, which is -$1.55 below the current price. SGFY currently public float of 168.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 1.82M shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

SGFY stocks went up by 22.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.63% and a quarterly performance of 111.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Signify Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.46% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of 86.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $18 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SGFY, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

SGFY Trading at 66.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +70.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY rose by +22.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw 96.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Senneff Steve, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 09. After this action, Senneff Steve now owns 217,587 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Armbrester Bradford Kyle, the Chief Executive Officer of Signify Health Inc., purchase 8,320 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Armbrester Bradford Kyle is holding 92,693 shares at $97,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at +2.55. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.