Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) went down by -10.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s stock price has collected -30.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PALI) Right Now?

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PALI is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Palisade Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $4.84 above the current price. PALI currently public float of 67.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PALI was 1.64M shares.

PALI’s Market Performance

PALI stocks went down by -30.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.82% and a quarterly performance of -69.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.29% for Palisade Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.56% for PALI stocks with a simple moving average of -84.55% for the last 200 days.

PALI Trading at -61.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.75%, as shares sank -59.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI fell by -30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3352. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc. saw -87.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALI starting from Hallam Thomas, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, Hallam Thomas now owns 57,592 shares of Palisade Bio Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Finley John David, the Chief Financial Officer of Palisade Bio Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Finley John David is holding 121,896 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.