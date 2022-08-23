Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s stock price has collected -22.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke Bought Up Coinbase Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

COIN currently public float of 173.62M and currently shorts hold a 17.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 15.27M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -22.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.92% and a quarterly performance of 8.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.02% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -56.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $45 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to COIN, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

COIN Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -22.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.04. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -71.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Lutke Tobias, who purchase 4,023 shares at the price of $90.55 back on Aug 16. After this action, Lutke Tobias now owns 33,453 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $364,283 using the latest closing price.

Lutke Tobias, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 3,930 shares at $97.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Lutke Tobias is holding 29,430 shares at $382,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.