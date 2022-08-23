Can Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Remain Competitive?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) went down by -36.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s stock price has collected -7.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ :AWH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWH is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.44 above the current price. AWH currently public float of 57.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWH was 622.67K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH stocks went down by -7.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.92% and a quarterly performance of 57.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.36% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.26% for AWH stocks with a simple moving average of -51.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWH reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AWH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

AWH Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -37.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH fell by -39.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8932. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw -50.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from Palmieri Valerie Barber, who purchase 43,994 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 16. After this action, Palmieri Valerie Barber now owns 267,088 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., valued at $24,918 using the latest closing price.

Sandford Nicole, the President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., purchase 98,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Sandford Nicole is holding 136,160 shares at $74,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478.49 for the present operating margin

+44.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -464.80. Equity return is now at value -138.40, with -100.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.