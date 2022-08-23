Buy or Sell CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ :CECE) Right Now?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CECE is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $2.68 above the current price. CECE currently public float of 28.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CECE was 250.16K shares.

CECE’s Market Performance

CECE stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.13% and a quarterly performance of 66.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for CECO Environmental Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.99% for CECE stocks with a simple moving average of 62.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CECE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CECE stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CECE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CECE in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CECE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CECE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 09th, 2019.

CECE Trading at 39.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECE fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 61.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECE starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.97 back on Aug 09. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 30,000 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $179,400 using the latest closing price.

Nuggihalli Ramesh, the Chief Operating Officer of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 570 shares at $5.36 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Nuggihalli Ramesh is holding 74,747 shares at $3,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.50 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +0.44. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.