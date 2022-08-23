Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) went up by 35.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected -5.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

Is It Worth Investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AERI is at 0.47.

AERI currently public float of 43.02M and currently shorts hold a 8.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERI was 646.20K shares.

AERI’s Market Performance

AERI stocks went down by -5.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.43% and a quarterly performance of 63.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.66% for AERI stocks with a simple moving average of 85.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AERI

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AERI reach a price target of $15.25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AERI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to AERI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AERI Trading at 80.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +91.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERI rose by +29.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 58.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+86.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.54. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.