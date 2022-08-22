System1 Inc. (SST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) went down by -12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc. (NYSE :SST) Right Now?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for System1 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $3.38 above the current price. SST currently public float of 44.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SST was 278.75K shares.

SST’s Market Performance

SST stocks went up by 12.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.78% and a quarterly performance of -7.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for System1 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.34% for SST stocks with a simple moving average of -9.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SST reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SST stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

SST Trading at 19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.76%, as shares surge +30.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, System1 Inc. saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 25,400,559 shares of System1 Inc., valued at $509,900 using the latest closing price.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of System1 Inc., sale 16,165 shares at $10.64 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Cannae Holdings, Inc. is holding 25,450,559 shares at $172,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.