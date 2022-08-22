Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) went down by -12.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s stock price has collected -31.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ :GBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Generation Bio Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is $16.52 above the current price. GBIO currently public float of 56.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBIO was 371.29K shares.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO stocks went down by -31.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.34% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Generation Bio Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.89% for GBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBIO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for GBIO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

GBIO Trading at -23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -31.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw -26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Nicholson Donald William, who purchase 8,126 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Mar 10. After this action, Nicholson Donald William now owns 113,576 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $38,273 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson Donald William, the Director of Generation Bio Co., purchase 2,293 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Nicholson Donald William is holding 105,450 shares at $10,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.16.