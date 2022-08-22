Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

KTTA currently public float of 20.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 465.51K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stocks went up by 1.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.13% and a quarterly performance of 47.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.11% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.79%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2105. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from Shahinian Eric, who purchase 155,773 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Aug 17. After this action, Shahinian Eric now owns 1,611,329 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $188,283 using the latest closing price.