Marpai Inc. (MRAI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ :MRAI) Right Now?

MRAI currently public float of 10.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRAI was 117.09K shares.

MRAI’s Market Performance

MRAI stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.90% and a quarterly performance of -45.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Marpai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for MRAI stocks with a simple moving average of -61.78% for the last 200 days.

MRAI Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.84%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8373. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw -80.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Lamendola Damien, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Aug 19. After this action, Lamendola Damien now owns 2,412,968 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $119,625 using the latest closing price.

EITAN YARON, the Director of Marpai Inc., purchase 175,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that EITAN YARON is holding 965,816 shares at $138,250 based on the most recent closing price.