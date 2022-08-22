Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -32.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :HSCS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $6.0 above the current price. HSCS currently public float of 5.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSCS was 1.69M shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.93% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.82% for HSCS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.35% for the last 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.16%, as shares surge +65.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS fell by -32.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.