Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went down by -8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected 49.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Genius Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GNS currently public float of 10.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 293.13K shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stocks went up by 49.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.55% and a quarterly performance of 21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.18% for Genius Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.91% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.75% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.79%, as shares surge +44.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +49.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw -74.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.73 for the present operating margin

+37.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -45.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.