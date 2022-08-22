Here’s Our Rant About C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.58. The company’s stock price has collected -13.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that C3.ai Stock Swoons as Guidance Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.06, which is -$1.99 below the current price. AI currently public float of 89.61M and currently shorts hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 2.86M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went down by -13.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to AI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

AI Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.59. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -36.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $18.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 363,926 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $38,563 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 1,174 shares at $18.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 366,046 shares at $21,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.