A Lesson to Learn: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Biggest Banks Nearing $1 Billion Settlement Over Traders’ Use of WhatsApp

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.83, which is $5.89 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.33B and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 7.70M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.42% and a quarterly performance of 12.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.07% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $111 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

MS Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.87. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $79.30 back on May 12. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 179,449 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $1,982,425 using the latest closing price.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, the Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley, sale 17,162 shares at $105.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M is holding 179,414 shares at $1,813,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +24.50. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.