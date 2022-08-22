22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) went down by -6.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s stock price has collected -21.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.90, which is $4.48 above the current price. XXII currently public float of 162.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 2.44M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went down by -21.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.73% and a quarterly performance of -19.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for 22nd Century Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.50% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of -35.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

XXII Trading at -25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -21.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7582. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from FRANZINO JOHN, who sale 20,324 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Jun 14. After this action, FRANZINO JOHN now owns 405,574 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $34,443 using the latest closing price.

ZERCHER MICHAEL, the President and COO of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 23,147 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ZERCHER MICHAEL is holding 1,064,985 shares at $50,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.55 for the present operating margin

+2.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -105.37. Equity return is now at value -57.90, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.