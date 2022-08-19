We Analyzed the Future Direction of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), Here is What We Found

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 15.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.26. The company’s stock price has collected 27.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is at 0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VTGN currently public float of 205.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTGN was 10.09M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stocks went up by 27.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.98% and a quarterly performance of -80.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.08% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for VTGN stocks with a simple moving average of -83.21% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at -65.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.79%, as shares sank -79.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +27.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1624. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw -88.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from Singh Shawn, who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Aug 17. After this action, Singh Shawn now owns 626,234 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $103,200 using the latest closing price.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, the 10% Owner of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par is holding 20,637,286 shares at $53,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4308.68 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4307.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.