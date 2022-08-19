Wall Street Pummels Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) After Recent Earnings Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went up by 3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.73. The company’s stock price has collected 10.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KPTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.89, which is $4.39 above the current price. KPTI currently public float of 72.78M and currently shorts hold a 24.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPTI was 2.24M shares.

KPTI’s Market Performance

KPTI stocks went up by 10.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.87% and a quarterly performance of 1.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.26% for KPTI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to KPTI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 2,314 shares at the price of $4.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 626,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,367 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,115 shares at $5.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 628,791 shares at $10,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.33 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -59.14. Equity return is now at value 102.30, with -37.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.