UDR Inc. (UDR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for UDR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.14, which is $4.24 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 2.06M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.78% and a quarterly performance of 5.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.51% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

UDR Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.92. In addition, UDR Inc. saw -17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from ALCOCK HARRY G, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $55.30 back on Nov 11. After this action, ALCOCK HARRY G now owns 35,667 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $940,100 using the latest closing price.

TOOMEY THOMAS W, the Chairman and CEO of UDR Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $54.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that TOOMEY THOMAS W is holding 1,043,726 shares at $1,633,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.51 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +11.62. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.