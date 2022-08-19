The Chart for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) went down by -12.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 27.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ :VCSA) Right Now?

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vacasa Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $3.34 above the current price. VCSA currently public float of 75.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCSA was 2.48M shares.

VCSA’s Market Performance

VCSA stocks went up by 27.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.59% and a quarterly performance of 21.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for Vacasa Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.21% for VCSA stocks with a simple moving average of -29.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCSA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for VCSA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for VCSA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCSA reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for VCSA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

VCSA Trading at 46.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares surge +74.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -6.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Jun 15. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 1,590,659 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $1,385,600 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Breon Eric is holding 4,052,889 shares at $6,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.10 for the present operating margin

+17.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -15.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.