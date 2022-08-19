Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went up by 24.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Edible Garden AG Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EDBL currently public float of 3.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 154.16K shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL stocks went up by 15.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of -23.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.85% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.03% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.67% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.54%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +15.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1931. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -53.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from Kras James E., who purchase 900 shares at the price of $1.67 back on May 19. After this action, Kras James E. now owns 1,387,065 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $1,503 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 150 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,386,165 shares at $270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.