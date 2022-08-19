Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s stock price has collected -3.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Trade Desk Jumps 35% After ‘Standout’ Results. What Wall Street Is Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ :TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1047.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $79.59, which is $8.04 above the current price. TTD currently public float of 439.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTD was 6.91M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stocks went down by -3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.85% and a quarterly performance of 36.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.23% for TTD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to TTD, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

TTD Trading at 37.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.00. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 1,137 shares at the price of $74.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 193,259 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $85,230 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 3,676 shares at $72.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 197,858 shares at $266,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.43 for the present operating margin

+81.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +11.51. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.