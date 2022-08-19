Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $110.36, which is $33.6 above the current price. TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 11.07M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of -1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TSM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

TSM Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.05. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +37.58. The total capital return value is set at 25.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.21. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.85. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.