Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) went down by -40.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.71. The company’s stock price has collected 41.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CGRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGRN is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Capstone Green Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $11.32 above the current price. CGRN currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGRN was 96.10K shares.

CGRN’s Market Performance

CGRN stocks went up by 41.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.30% and a quarterly performance of 43.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for Capstone Green Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.04% for CGRN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.89% for the last 200 days.

CGRN Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +39.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN fell by -28.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw 18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 5,475 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 19. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 167,181 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $25,678 using the latest closing price.

Jamison Darren, the President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Jamison Darren is holding 161,706 shares at $31,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Green Energy Corporation stands at -29.02. Equity return is now at value -212.90, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.