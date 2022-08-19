Is Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) a Keeper?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s stock price has collected -12.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Leafly Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $3.25 above the current price. LFLY currently public float of 25.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFLY was 385.10K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stocks went down by -12.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.78% and a quarterly performance of -78.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.44% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.44% for LFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -75.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

LFLY Trading at -56.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -61.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.7200. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -79.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.