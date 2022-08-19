Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) went down by -5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s stock price has collected -11.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for TuSimple Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.12, which is $16.29 above the current price. TSP currently public float of 123.59M and currently shorts hold a 9.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSP was 2.83M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stocks went down by -11.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.54% and a quarterly performance of 4.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.09% for TSP stocks with a simple moving average of -55.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSP reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TSP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TSP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

TSP Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -76.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 516 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Jun 17. After this action, Mullen James now owns 33,201 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $3,437 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc., sale 956 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Dillon Patrick is holding 17,049 shares at $6,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.